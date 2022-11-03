Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE V traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.86. 215,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.64 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

