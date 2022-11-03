Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,724,000 after purchasing an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

