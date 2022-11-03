Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $250,854,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 453,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

QCOM stock traded down $8.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.20. 1,037,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

