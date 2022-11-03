Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 80,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

