Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,967 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

