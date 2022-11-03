Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Leidos were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.