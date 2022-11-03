LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.50 million-$162.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.66 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.29 EPS.

Shares of LMAT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $989,364.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

