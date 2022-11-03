LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$42.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LMAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of LMAT opened at $43.93 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

