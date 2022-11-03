Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.85

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 13759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Insider Transactions at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Stories

