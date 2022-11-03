Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 81500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.