Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.42-$6.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. 1,081,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Life Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

