LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.36 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

