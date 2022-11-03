Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading Down 9.7%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. Approximately 11,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 128,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

