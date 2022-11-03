Lightspeed Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the typical volume of 848 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 74.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

