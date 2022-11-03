Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €340.00 by Berenberg Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €340.00 ($340.00) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($350.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($363.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($350.00) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($265.00) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Linde stock traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €301.30 ($301.30). 838,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($244.00) and a fifty-two week high of €315.35 ($315.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €285.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €288.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.