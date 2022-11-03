Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.50 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $93.80 million and $15.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.90 or 0.31119191 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

