Liquity Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,617,994 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

