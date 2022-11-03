LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.75

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LiveRamp by 95.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.