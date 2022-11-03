LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LKQ Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.