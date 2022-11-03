Localiza Rent a Car S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZRFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.
