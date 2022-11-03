Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $65.34 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.47 or 0.31219388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012193 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

