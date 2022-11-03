Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,998 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.89% of Perficient worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

