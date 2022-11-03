Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $23.53 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.46% of Euronet Worldwide worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 93.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euronet Worldwide

Several research analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.