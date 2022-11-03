Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $24.51 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.36% of WEX worth $24,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

WEX Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at WEX

Shares of WEX opened at $156.62 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

