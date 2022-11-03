Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.11% of Avantor worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avantor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantor by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Avantor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.