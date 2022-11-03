Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.06% of Insmed worth $25,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.