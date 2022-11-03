Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,700 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.41% of Tetra Tech worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

