Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,960 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.79.

SAM stock opened at $368.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock worth $2,179,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

