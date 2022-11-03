Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 540 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $158,878,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 64.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $295.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

