Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $24.02 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,134,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,015,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $23,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Weatherford International by 350.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 219,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $3,397,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

