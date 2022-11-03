Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,162 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.