Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ashland at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

