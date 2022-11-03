Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

