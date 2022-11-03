Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.