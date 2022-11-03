Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.