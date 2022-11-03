Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,353 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Virtu Financial worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

About Virtu Financial

VIRT opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

