Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $385.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

