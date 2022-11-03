Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 44,198 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,198 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

DHR stock opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.74. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

