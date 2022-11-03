Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 72,211 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,211 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

