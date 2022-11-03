LSI Industries Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

