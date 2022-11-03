Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

