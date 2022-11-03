Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.97.

Several research firms recently commented on LUG. Cormark increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.32%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.