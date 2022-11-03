M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 3,923 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 115,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

