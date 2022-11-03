M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 685 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. 299,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259,857. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.