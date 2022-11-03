M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $39.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 12.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $30.59.

