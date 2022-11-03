M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.0 %

V stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 145,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

