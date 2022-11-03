M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.07. 55,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

