M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $18.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.64. 131,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

