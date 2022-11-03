M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

