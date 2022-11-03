Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Macerich also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.93 to $1.99 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Macerich stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

